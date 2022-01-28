HIV vaccine tests using mRNA technology have begun

WASHINGTON: Testing in humans of an HIV vaccine that uses messenger RNA technology has begun, the biotech firm Moderna and the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative said Thursday (Jan 27).

This Phase 1 trial is being carried out in the United States among 56 healthy adults who are HIV negative.

Despite four decades of research, doctors have yet to develop a vaccine to protect people from the virus that causes AIDS, which kills hundreds of thousands of people around the world each year.

But hopes have been stirred with the success of mRNA technology, which allowed for the development of COVID-19 vaccines in record time, including one from Moderna.

The goal of the vaccine now being tested is to stimulate production of a kind of antibody called "broadly neutralising antibodies," or bnAbs, which can act against the many variants of HIV that are circulating today.