World

Hoax threat forces Spanish airliner evacuation in La Coruna
A Volotea Airlines Airbus A319-100 airplane takes off at the airport in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Jul 28, 2018. (File photo: Reuters/Paul Hanna)

19 Nov 2021 07:27PM (Updated: 19 Nov 2021 07:27PM)
MADRID: A bomb threat that forced the evacuation of a Spanish airliner on Friday morning (Nov 19) after it landed in the northwestern city of La Coruna was a hoax, the central government's regional office said.

All passengers were evacuated after the plane from domestic airline Volotea landed around 7.30am (2.30pm, Singapore time). The aircraft, which had taken off from Bilbao in northeastern Spain, was parked away from the airport buildings and subjected to a search that showed no explosives were on board, authorities said.

"Police proceeded to examine the plane and the luggage and, once it was verified that there was no real threat, the passengers' belongings were handed over to them," the regional office said in a statement.

La Coruna airport continued to operate normally during the emergency, which was called off at 10am.

Source: Reuters/ng

