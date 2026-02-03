Son of Norway's crown princess arrested on new allegations ahead of his rape trial

OSLO: The eldest son of Norway’s crown princess has been arrested over new allegations, police said Monday (Feb 2), a day ahead of his trial on charges including rape in a case that has been an embarrassment to the royal family.

Marius Borg Høiby was arrested on Sunday evening and is accused of assault, threats with a knife and violation of a restraining order, police said in a statement. Norwegian media quoted police as saying the offences allegedly took place over the weekend.

On Monday, the Oslo district court granted their request to keep him in detention for up to four weeks on the grounds of a risk of reoffending.

Defence lawyer Petar Sekulic told The Associated Press that the arrest followed an alleged “incident” involving another person on Sunday. He declined to give details, but said Høiby contests his detention and his legal team was considering an appeal as soon as he and the other person can provide statements to police.

With his trial opening on Tuesday, police won't be able to hear those statements any sooner than this weekend, when the proceedings take a scheduled break, Sekulic said.

On Tuesday, Høiby faces an indictment including 38 counts at the Oslo court. They include rape, abuse in a close relationship against one former partner, acts of violence against another and transporting 3.5 kilogrammes (7.7 pounds) of marijuana. Other charges include making death threats and traffic violations.

Høiby has been under scrutiny since he was repeatedly arrested in 2024 on various allegations of wrongdoing. He was indicted in August, but had been free pending trial until Sunday.