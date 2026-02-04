Sex was consensual, Norway crown princess's son tells rape trial

KICKS AND PUNCHES

The identities of the seven alleged victims cannot be disclosed, with the exception of ex-girlfriend Nora Haukland, a model and influencer who has publicly accused him of physical abuse.



In 2022-2023, while the two were in a relationship, Hoiby repeatedly struck her in the face, kicked and punched her, grabbed her by the throat, threw her against a refrigerator and hurled insults at her, the prosecution said.



The scandal has dealt a blow to the monarchy's reputation, though it remains broadly popular thanks to King Harald and Queen Sonja - both 88 - who are respected as unifying figures.



A poll published Tuesday by television channel TV2 suggested that more than 70 per cent of Norwegians think the monarchy's standing has been weakened in recent years by various scandals.



The crown prince couple is not attending the trial, which comes as Mette-Marit, 52, faces battles on several fronts.



Besides questions over her relationship with Epstein, she suffers from an incurable lung disease and will likely need a risky lung transplant in the future.



The Hoiby verdict is expected several weeks after the trial ends on Mar 19.