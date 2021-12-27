US monitoring COVID-hit holiday cruise ships

MIAMI: US authorities on Sunday (Dec 26) were monitoring dozens of cruise ships hit by COVID-19 cases, with several reportedly denied port in the Caribbean.

Over 60 vessels were under observation after "reported cases of COVID-19 have met the threshold for CDC investigation", the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The Washington Post reported that several cruise liners were denied port at their scheduled destinations.

Brenda Hammer, who was set to board the Odyssey of the Seas, a Royal Caribbean cruise ship, told AFP: "I'm a little nervous about it. I wasn't sure I still wanted to come."

Earlier this week, 55 people on the ship tested positive for COVID-19 which spread among passengers and crew members despite 95 per cent of people on board being vaccinated, the company said.

Hammer, 69, said that she ultimately decided to go ahead with her vacation because "I already paid my money".