Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Honduras arrests mayor accused of trafficking cocaine to US
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Honduras arrests mayor accused of trafficking cocaine to US

Honduras arrests mayor accused of trafficking cocaine to US

Wilmer Wood, mayor of Brus Laguna, sits after being detained by armed forces on drug trafficking charges, in La Ceiba, Honduras in this undated handout photo released on Aug 27, 2023. (Photo: Public Ministry of Honduras/Handout via REUTERS)

28 Aug 2023 07:30AM (Updated: 28 Aug 2023 07:31AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TEGUCIGALPA: A mayor in Honduras was arrested on Sunday on charges of working with drug cartels to smuggle 90 tons of cocaine to the United States by boat and plane.

Mayor Wilmer Manolo Wood of Brus Laguna, in the remote Mosquitia region that borders Nicaragua, was taken into custody, said Jorge Galindo, a spokesperson for the Honduran prosecutors' office. He is accused of working with three cartels: Los Piningos, Los Yanez and Los Amador.

Neither Wood nor his lawyers were immediately available for comment.

Galindo said that independently of the three cartels, Wood personally received 30 tons of cocaine and moved it through Honduras so it could be transported to the United States.

Authorities believe Wood became involved in drug trafficking over 15 years ago and began running operations on his own account eight years ago.

The public ministry said that Wood was involved in the docking of 15 boats that came from Colombia and passed through Honduras on their way to the United States.

The arrest in La Ceiba, a city in northern Honduras, came amid a series of raids and inspections along the Atlantic coast.

Local authorities believe Mexican drug cartels supplying the United States bring cocaine through Central America and Mexico after it is carried from Colombia by boat or plane to the Mosquitia region and other parts of Honduras' Atlantic coast.

Former President Juan Orlando Hernandez was extradited to the United States on drugs and weapons charges last year.

Current President Xiomara Castro is meanwhile pushing a crackdown on crime and has repeatedly extended emergency powers across the country.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.