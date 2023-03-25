US warns China's promises often empty as Honduras wavers on Taiwan

TAIPEI: China often makes promises in exchange for recognition that remain unfulfilled, the de facto US embassy in Taipei said on Saturday (Mar 25) as Honduras moves ahead with ending its long-standing ties with Taiwan in favour of China.

The Honduran foreign minister travelled to China this week to open relations after President Xiomara Castro said her government would move to forge ties with Beijing. Honduras is one of only 14 countries to formally recognise Taiwan.

At stake is China's growing footprint in Central America, once a steadfast base for Taiwan and where the United States is worried about Beijing's expanding influence in its backyard.

China views Taiwan as one of its provinces with no right to state-to-state ties, a view the democratically-elected government in Taipei strongly disputes.

The American Institute in Taiwan said that while Honduras' possible severing of ties with Taipei in favour of Beijing was a sovereign decision, China does not always follow through on its promises.

"It is important to note the PRC (People's Republic of China) often makes promises in exchange for diplomatic recognition that ultimately remain unfulfilled," a spokesperson said.

"Regardless of Honduras' decision, the United States will continue to deepen and expand our engagement with Taiwan in line with our longstanding one China policy," the spokesperson added.

Taiwan is a reliable, likeminded, and democratic partner, and its partnerships globally provide "significant and sustainable benefits to the citizens of those countries".

"We strongly encourage all countries to expand engagement with Taiwan and to continue to stand on the side of democracy, good governance, transparency, and adherence to the rule of law."

China's Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but it has previously said its relations with Taiwan's former diplomatic allies have brought them real benefits.