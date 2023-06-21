Over 40 dead in gang violence, fire at Honduras women's prison

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras: At least 41 people were killed on Tuesday (Jun 20) at a women's prison in Honduras, where violent clashes between rival gangs sparked a fire that tore through part of the facility, police said.

The deadly unrest rocked the prison some 25km north of the capital Tegucigalpa, according to police spokesman Edgardo Barahona, who put the "preliminary" death toll at 41 women, though it was unclear if they were all inmates.

Five other women were injured and taken to hospital, Barahona added.

Hundreds of relatives of incarcerated women gathered outside the detention facility awaiting information about their loved ones. "We don't know who the victims are," said one visibly distraught man.

Heavily armed soldiers and police were seen entering and guarding the prison, while firefighter teams were also on the scene.

According to Delma Ordonez, who represents inmate relatives, members of a gang had entered the cell of a rival group and set it on fire.

That part of the prison was "completely destroyed" in the blaze, she told media.

The CEFAS correctional facility in Tamara held some 900 inmates, said Ordonez.