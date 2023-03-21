Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Honduran official: US govt 'respects' decision to seek China relations
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Honduran official: US govt 'respects' decision to seek China relations

Honduran official: US govt 'respects' decision to seek China relations

Honduras's Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina arrives at the ninth Summit of the Americas, in Los Angeles, California, US, Jun 8, 2022. (File photo: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson)

21 Mar 2023 12:03PM (Updated: 21 Mar 2023 12:03PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TEGUCIGALPA: The US government said it "respects" Honduras' decision to move towards establishing formal diplomatic ties with China, the Honduran Foreign Minister Enrique Reina said on Monday (Mar 20) after a meeting with US officials.

Reina said Honduras' President Xiomara Castro made "general comments" on the decision during the meeting attended by different officials such as US Special Presidential Adviser for the Americas Chris Dodd.

Castro announced last week the country would seek diplomatic ties with Beijing, a move that risks further reducing Taiwan's pool of allies as China does not allow countries with which it has diplomatic relations to maintain official ties with Taiwan.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory with no right to state-to-state ties, a position Taiwan strongly disputes.

Since 2016, when Tsai Ing-wen was elected Taiwan's president, Panama, El Salvador and most recently, Nicaragua, have opted to establish relations with China.

Related:

Source: Reuters/fh

Related Topics

Honduras China Taiwan

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.