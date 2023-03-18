How do you vaccinate a bee? Insect world abuzz over first vaccine to save declining honeybees

AUSTIN, Texas: Honeybees help to pollinate about one-third of the world’s food crops, but their populations have been in steep decline for decades.

Science is now stepping in to offer these bees a fighting chance.

Earlier this year, the United States Department of Agriculture gave conditional approval for the world’s first vaccine for honeybees, which will boost their immunity against a disease that routinely ravages colonies.

Developed by biotech firm Dalan Animal Health, the vaccine protects against American foulbrood – an aggressive, fast-spreading bacteria that targets honeybee larvae and can wipe out an entire colony in just three weeks.

There is no cure at the moment and the only remedy is to destroy and burn infected colonies, along with contaminated equipment, to prevent further spread.