Hong Kong finance official to make first visit to Britain in three years

HONG KONG: A top financial official from Hong Kong is set to visit Britain in April in the first ministerial-level visit by an official of the Chinese-ruled territory in more than three years, the government said on Tuesday (Apr 11).

The move follows the "Hello Hong Kong" promotion campaign that kicked off in March to woo back visitors and investors after three years of stringent COVID-19 rules decimated the economy.

Looking to promote Hong Kong's financial services and strengthen ties with Britain and Belgium, Christopher Hui, the secretary for financial services and the treasury will visit Brussels from Apr 13 to Apr 15 and London from Apr 16 to Apr 18.

He will meet senior officials, financial and business leaders of both nations, as well as officials of the European Commission, the government said in a statement.

The visit aims to give such officials "the latest update on Hong Kong's financial services development, in particular in the fields of fintech and green finance", it added.