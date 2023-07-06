Lawyer wanted by Hong Kong says he was exercising his rights in Australia

SYDNEY: An Australian lawyer with a bounty on his head from the Hong Kong authorities, said on Thursday (Jul 6) he was being pursued for "exercising my democratic rights" in a crackdown on free speech.

Kevin Yam, 47, is one of eight overseas-based activists accused by Hong Kong police of "serious" national security offences, including foreign collusion, in a case that casts a spotlight on the reach of Hong Kong's national security law.

The police on Monday offered a HK$1 million (US$130,000) reward for information leading to the arrest of any of the eight.

Yam, who worked as a financial services lawyer in Hong Kong for 17 years, said he had not been involved in activism there for several years before returning to Australia last year, and his arrest warrant could have a "chilling effect on people around the world".

"The things they are alleging against me, and putting a bounty over my head now, are all for things that I have done since I returned to Australia," Yam said.

The Hong Kong police and security bureau did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Hong Kong government said in a statement on Thursday that "national security laws have extraterritorial effects" recognised under international law, and criticism of the bounties amounted to "double standards" and "hypocrisy".