Hope dwindles as death toll in Nigerian high-rise building collapse climbs

LAGOS: The death toll from a collapsed high-rise building in Nigeria's Lagos climbed to 22 on Wednesday (Nov 3), emergency services said, as hope dwindled for survivors two days after the incident.

Families and friends of people trapped in the rubble were waiting at the scene as rescue operations continued after the 21-storey building crumbled on Monday in the upscale Ikoyi neighbourhood.

"We recovered two male bodies early this morning, bringing the toll to 22," Ibrahim Farinloye of the National Emergency Management Agency told AFP.

The number of survivors still stood at nine, he said, adding that search operations were still on as dozens more are feared missing.

"This is an event that could be described as a terrible national disaster," Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said during a visit to the site Wednesday.