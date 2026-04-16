Hopes for Middle East peace grow as Israel discusses Lebanon ceasefire

WASHINGTON: Optimism grew on Thursday (Apr 16) that the war in the Middle East may be near an end, with a key Pakistani mediator in Tehran and the administration of President Donald Trump talking up hopes for a deal that would open the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

Israel's Cabinet met on Wednesday to discuss a possible ceasefire in neighbouring Lebanon, a senior Israeli official said, more than six weeks into its war with Iran-backed Hezbollah. According to Lebanese officials, a ceasefire could be announced soon, the Financial Times reported.

Ending the fighting in Lebanon was a key sticking point in earlier peace talks, along with how to deal with Tehran's nuclear ambitions.

US and Iranian officials were weighing a return to Pakistan for further talks as early as the coming weekend, after negotiations ended on Sunday without a breakthrough. Pakistan's army chief and key figure in the mediation, Field Marshal Asim Munir, arrived in Tehran on Wednesday to try to prevent a renewal of the conflict.

"We feel good about the prospects of a deal," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a news conference on Wednesday, calling conversations mediated by Pakistan "productive and ongoing." She denied reports that the US had formally requested an extension of a two-week ceasefire agreed by the two sides on Apr 8.

More in-person talks had not yet been confirmed but would likely take place in Pakistan again, Leavitt said.

Pakistan's military confirmed Munir had arrived in Tehran. A senior Iranian source told Reuters that Munir, who had mediated the last round of talks, would seek "to narrow gaps" between the two sides. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi posted on X welcoming Munir and said Tehran was committed to "promoting peace and stability in the region".

The talks last weekend broke down without an agreement to end the war, which Trump began alongside Israel on Feb 28, triggering Iranian attacks on Iran's Gulf neighbours as well as reigniting the Israel-Hezbollah conflict.

Stock markets have rallied strongly in recent days on expectations of a swift resolution to the fighting, with indexes on Wall Street hitting record highs on Wednesday as crude oil prices steadied.