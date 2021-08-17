Hopes for quake survivors dwindle as storm lashes Haiti

LES CAYES, Haiti: Heavy rains lashed Haiti on Tuesday night (Aug 17), complicating rescue efforts and drenching thousands left homeless by a devastating earthquake that killed at least 1,419 people, as hopes dimmed for survivors.

Tropical Depression Grace churned over the regions of southwest Haiti worst-hit by Saturday's quake of magnitude 7.2, whipping devastated towns with high winds and torrential rains, causing flooding in at least one area.

The earthquake brought down tens of thousands of buildings in the poorest country in the Americas, which is still recovering from a major quake 11 years ago that killed more than 200,000 people.

The latest disaster comes just over a month after Haiti was plunged into political turmoil by the assassination of President Jovenel Moise on Jul 7.

Several major hospitals were severely damaged, hampering humanitarian efforts, as were the focal points of many shattered communities, such as churches and schools.

Haitian authorities said on Monday that 1,419 deaths had been confirmed, with around 6,900 people injured.

As hopes began to dim of finding significant numbers of survivors among the wreckage, the storm impeded rescuers in the seaside city of Les Cayes, about 150km west of the capital Port-au-Prince, which bore the brunt of the quake.

The storm is expected to dump up to 38cm of water on parts of Haiti, creating a risk of flash floods, according to the US National Hurricane Centre.