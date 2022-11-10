Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Hospital waiting lists in England hit record highs
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Hospital waiting lists in England hit record highs

Hospital waiting lists in England hit record highs

FILE PHOTO: Paramedics push a patient on a trolley outside the Accident and Emergency department at Bradford Royal Infirmary hospital in Bradford, northern England on Jan 5, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

10 Nov 2022 08:23PM (Updated: 10 Nov 2022 08:23PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
LONDON: The number of people waiting to receive treatment in England's state-run health service has hit at an all-time high of 7.1 million people, official figures showed on Thursday (Nov 10).

Struggling to clear backlogs from the pandemic, the National Health Service (NHS) is recording long waits for tests - including for cancer - and routine and emergency care.

The waiting list for hospital treatment rose by 100,000 to 7.1 million at the end of September - the highest figure since records began in August 2007.

Around one in 18 of those on the list have been waiting more than a year for hospital treatment, although the number of people waiting 18 months for treatment has dropped by almost 60 per cent in a year, said NHS England.

But accident and emergency departments are reporting new highs in the number of people having to wait more than 12 hours for a bed after being determined they need one.

The situation shows no sign of immediate improvement, with a nursing strike set to increase the usual winter pressure from a rise in seasonal viruses such as flu.

The Royal College of Nursing on Wednesday announced the first UK-wide strike action in the union's 106-year history due to a cost-of-living crisis that it says has left its members struggling to feed their families and pay their bills.

The industrial action is expected to begin before the end of the year, with dates to be announced soon.

Source: AFP/ga

Related Topics

England healthcare

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.