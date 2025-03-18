Hospitalised Pope calls for peace, 'truth' in conflicts

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis, hospitalised for a month with pneumonia, called on Tuesday (Mar 18) for an end to war in a letter to Italy's leading newspaper, and urged the media to "serve the truth".

Emphasising the need for responsible journalism in a time of conflict, the 88-year-old Catholic leader pushed for keeping a cool head, noting that the media had a duty to "feel the full importance of words".

"They are never just words: they are facts that build human environments. They can connect or divide, serve the truth or use it," Francis wrote to the Corriere della Sera, in a letter dated Mar 14.

"We must disarm words, to disarm minds and disarm the Earth. There is a great need for reflection, for calmness, for a sense of complexity."

"While war only devastates communities and the environment, without offering solutions to conflicts, diplomacy and international organisations need new life and credibility," he wrote.

The letter was written in response to a note sent by Corriere's director Luciano Fontana to the pope, who has been in Rome's Gemelli hospital since Feb 14.

Francis, who regularly calls for an end to conflicts around the world, noted that "in this moment of illness ... war appears even more absurd".

"Human fragility, in fact, has the power to make us more clear about what lasts and what passes, what makes us live and what kills," he wrote.

Peace, the Argentine pontiff said, "requires commitment, work, silence, words".