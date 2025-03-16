Hospitalised Pope Francis says 'facing period of trial', body 'weak'

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis acknowledged on Sunday (Mar 16) being fragile and "facing a period of trial", as he thanked well-wishers for prayers in a message from hospital, where he has been receiving treatment for pneumonia.

The 88-year-old pope, hospitalised since Feb 14, sent a particularly personal message to the faithful published by the Vatican, as he once again missed delivering the traditional Angelus prayer in person.

"I am sharing these thoughts with you while I am facing a period of trial, and I join with so many brothers and sisters who are sick: fragile, at this time, like me," wrote the pope.

"Our bodies are weak but, even like this, nothing can prevent us from loving, praying, giving ourselves, being for each other, in faith, shining signs of hope," he added.

Sunday was the fifth time the pope's condition had prevented him from personally giving the Angelus prayer, which he usually delivers to the crowd gathered in St Peter's Square following mass.

Last week the Vatican signalled the Argentine pontiff was out of danger after a series of breathing crises earlier in his hospitalisation had sparked fears for his life.

On Saturday, the Vatican said Pope Francis's condition continued to be stable and showing progress, as it has for the past week, but cautioned he still needed therapies to be administered within the hospital.

"The Holy Father still requires hospital medical therapy, motor and respiratory physiotherapy; these therapies, at present, are showing further, gradual improvements," it said.

That message appeared to quash speculation that the pope's progress could signal an imminent release from hospital.

In his Sunday message - which also called for peace in war-torn countries - Pope Francis once again thanked his caretakers and those who have been praying for him.

"How much light shines, in this sense, in hospitals and places of care! How much loving care illuminates the rooms, the corridors, the clinics, the places where the humblest services are performed!" he said.

Pope Francis is being cared for on the 10th floor of the hospital, home to a special papal suite including a chapel.

At the entrance of the hospital Sunday morning, dozens of children from a Catholic scout group called out "Pope Francis, Pope Francis", as they held yellow and white balloons.

"I know that many children are praying for me; some of them came here today to 'Gemelli' as a sign of closeness," the pope wrote in his message.

"Thank you, dearest children! The pope loves you and is always waiting to meet you."