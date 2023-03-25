Hotel Rwanda hero Paul Rusesabagina freed from Rwandan jail

WASHINGTON: Paul Rusesabagina, who was portrayed as a hero in the film Hotel Rwanda, was released from a Rwandan prison on Friday (Mar 24), US officials said, after his sentence was commuted following intense diplomacy by the United States.

Rusesabagina, a US permanent resident, was accompanied by a US embassy official as he was moved from prison to the residence of Qatar’s ambassador in Kigali late on Friday, according to two senior Biden administration officials who briefed reporters in Washington.

Rusesabagina was sentenced in September 2021 to 25 years over his ties to a group opposed to Rwandan President Paul Kagame that has an armed wing.

The Rwandan government announced earlier on Friday it was commuting Rusesabagina's sentence.

Rusesabagina will remain in Rwanda for a couple of days before travelling to Doha and then to the United States, the officials said.

"There was no particular concession made by us as the government here," said one of the US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity. "I think of this one much more as a sequence of steps that were worked out involving the Rwandan government, US government and of course Paul himself."

Washington's historically close ties with Rwanda have been strained by the case and by US allegations, denied by Kigali, that Rwanda has sent troops into neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo and supports rebels there.

Stephanie Nyombayire, a spokesperson for Rwandan President Paul Kagame, tweeted that the release was "the result of a shared desire to reset US-Rwanda relationship".