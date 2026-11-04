Top US House Democrat vows to go after those 'enriching themselves'

WASHINGTON: The top Democrat in the US House of Representatives vowed Tuesday (Nov 3) he would use his expected majority to go after corruption, in an election when alleged grift by President Donald Trump has been top of voters' minds.

"We're going to bring accountability to those who have visited unprecedented corruption on this country," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who is on track to become speaker of the House in the new Congress, told supporters.

"Because if you have people in high office who are so focused on enriching themselves, their family members, their friends, or their donors, then they're not focused on making life better for the American people."

Jeffries, who would become the first Black speaker of the House, hailed what appears to be a sweeping victory by his party in midterm elections where once-reliable Republican seats have fallen to Democrats.

"The American people have spoken and made clear they've had enough of the extremism, enough of the corruption," he said.

"They want a Congress that's going to deliver for the American people, and that is exactly what House Democrats will do."