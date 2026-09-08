Houthi attacks disrupt Saudi energy facilities, wound 73, authorities say

DUBAI: Operations at some energy facilities in Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, were halted on Tuesday (Sep 8) following attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis that wounded more than 70 people, Saudi authorities said.

Fires erupted at the sites and several people were injured as firefighting and other emergency teams rushed to the scenes to contain the blazes and assess the damage, the Saudi energy ministry said.

"The concerned authorities are dealing with the repercussions of the attacks," the ministry added.

"The needed measures will be taken to ensure the safety of the facilities and workers and the continuation of work according to the approved operational plans."

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said in an earlier statement that at least 73 people were injured in Houthi attacks on the southern cities of Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan and Najran.

The coalition vowed to respond firmly to the latest outbreak of hostilities, saying the latest escalation on the de facto OPEC leader was "dangerous".

"The coalition will take all necessary operational measures to deter this terrorist militia and resolutely confronts its hostile approach," Colonel Turki al-Malki said in a statement on X.

The Houthis, who control the most populous parts of Yemen and much of the north, have been launching attacks towards Saudi Arabia since they declared a naval blockade against Riyadh in July, with strikes targeting its vessels in the Red Sea.

On Monday, the Financial Times newspaper said Aramco's Jazan oil facilities were hit in new strikes, and the damage was being assessed. Reuters was not immediately able to verify the report and Aramco has not commented.