Houthi official says Egypt's military support for Saudi declaration of war

SANAA, Yemen: A Houthi official said Tuesday (Oct 27) that the Egyptian parliament's decision to authorise military support for Saudi Arabia to defend against the Iran-backed group's attacks was a declaration of war.



The comment was part of a long statement reacting to a Monday visit to Tehran by the Saudi defence minister, alongside Pakistan's army chief and Türkiye's intelligence chief, in a bid to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East war.



"It is truly remarkable that while these people go to discuss what they call 'peace in the region', Egypt and its parliament declare support for the so-called defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and in doing so, declare war against the Republic of Yemen," said Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of the Houthis' political bureau, in a Telegram post.



Saudi Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman, Pakistan's army chief General Asim Munir and Türkiye's intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin attended the talks with Mohsen Rezaei, head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council.



They also met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.



Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Türkiye recently signed a NATO-style defence pact in Mecca that says an attack on one country is to be considered an attack on all three.