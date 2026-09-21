Houthis push for control of Yemen highlands as Trump reported to have called off airstrikes

DUBAI: Houthi fighters were pushing to seize strategic heights in Yemen on Monday (Sep 21) to cut off the Red Sea coast from remaining areas held by Saudi-backed forces, after a report that President Donald Trump had called off US strikes on the group at the last minute.

A lightning advance by the Iran-backed group this month has extended the wider Middle East conflict to a new theatre and further threatened global energy supplies.

Washington has so far rebuffed repeated pleas from Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to join the fight in Yemen. The Houthis said on Saturday they had fired on Riyadh, where loud booms were followed by columns of smoke visible near the airport.

Saudi Arabia has not commented on the first apparent strikes on the capital since the escalation began.

The New York Times reported that the Trump administration had prepared on Sunday to launch airstrikes against the Houthis after fresh pleas from the Saudi crown prince. But the newspaper said Trump called off the airstrikes at the last minute, even as troops were loading bombs onto aircraft.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report and the US military's Central Command did not respond to an email seeking comment.