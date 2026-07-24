CNA Explains: With the Houthis' Red Sea threat, is the world running out of detours?

SINGAPORE: When major shipping routes are disrupted, global trade typically adapts by finding alternatives.

That resilience has helped the system absorb shocks from wars, pandemics and geopolitical tensions over the years.

But the Houthis’ latest threat to block the Bab el-Mandeb Strait - a critical chokepoint linking the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden - is testing those limits.

With tensions also simmering in the Strait of Hormuz, analysts warn that a simultaneous disruption of both waterways would put global trade under strain.

So how much room is left to manoeuvre? And what could this mean for shipping, energy markets and supply chains?

Why are the Houthis targeting the Red Sea?

Yemen's Houthi rebels said on Monday (Jul 20) that they would impose a maritime blockade on Saudi Arabia, in what they described as retaliation for Riyadh’s actions against Houthi-controlled infrastructure, including airports and ports.

The move to block the Bab el-Mandeb Strait follows a series of escalating attacks, including missile strikes on Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport after the airport in Yemen's rebel-held capital Sanaa was hit.

The Houthis have been fighting a Saudi-backed Yemeni government since 2014. They are aligned with Iran and form part of Tehran’s so-called "Axis of Resistance" that also includes Hamas and Hezbollah.

While the Houthis did not detail how it would enforce the blockade, its past attacks on shipping in the Red Sea - including more than 100 vessels targeted during the Gaza conflict - have already demonstrated its disruptive capability.

Why does the Red Sea matter?

The Bab el-Mandeb Strait, at the southern tip of the Arabian Peninsula, is one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints.

Around 12 per cent of global trade and roughly a quarter of container traffic pass through it en route to and from the Suez Canal.

It is also a key artery for energy flows, with Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea port of Yanbu crucial for exporting oil, bypassing Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz amid its war with the United States.

Recent data underscores its growing importance. Reuters reported on Tuesday that shipments from Yanbu averaged 4 million barrels per day in recent weeks, up from around 973,000 barrels per day a year earlier.

But that flexibility may now be under threat.

"With recent Houthi threats in the Red Sea, more and more barrels will be halted. The route being used for rerouting is also vulnerable now," Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at Philip Nova, told CNA.