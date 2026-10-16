Houthis launch deadly attack on presidential palace in Yemen's Aden

ADEN, Yemen: The Houthis launched a deadly missile attack Thursday (Oct 15) on the presidential palace in the Yemeni government's interim capital of Aden, as Saudi Arabia blamed Iran for the recent dramatic escalation in the long-running war.



The attack hit command centres located inside the presidential compound used by government forces and the Saudi-led military coalition that supports them, a Yemeni minister said on condition of anonymity.



Saudi Arabia and the internationally recognised Yemeni government it backs have come under sustained Houthi attack of late, shifting the focus of the wider Middle East war that erupted with US-Israeli strikes on Iran in February.



The Iran-backed Houthis have seized swathes of territory along Yemen's Red Sea coastline in recent weeks, and a government counteroffensive with Saudi air support has so far failed to reverse the gains.



Government military sources in Yemen said at least four people were killed and 10 wounded in Thursday's strikes on Aden's Al-Maashiq palace in the divided country's south.



An AFP journalist saw smoke rising and residents of the city reported hearing explosions during the attack, the first on the complex since Yemen's civil war flared back to life in July.



A government minister said on condition of anonymity that Prime Minister Shaya al-Zindani had been present at the time, but "was not harmed in any way".



The minister said the Houthis hit a command centre for Yemeni government forces with three missiles, and another for Saudi-led coalition forces at the complex with two missiles, adding that there were Yemeni and Saudi casualties, without providing a specific toll.