How a blizzard stunned even winter-wise Buffalo

BUFFALO, New York: The toll from the weekend blizzard that hit the Buffalo area was approaching 40 deaths on Wednesday (Dec 28) from the region's deadliest storm in generations. Homes are only beginning to warm after days without heat. Drivers are still claiming cars they had abandoned.

In a region that prides itself on being able to handle frequent and heavy snowfall, the natural question is: Why was this storm so paralysing?

Officials note that they declared emergencies, warned residents, and positioned crews and equipment well before the first storm winds blew in. But the ferocity of a blizzard packing near-hurricane-force winds and more than 1.2m of snow severely limited what crews could do, even in responding to 911 calls.

On Wednesday, tensions surfaced between the region's two top elected officials, with Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz swiping at snow-removal efforts in the county seat of Buffalo, where a driving ban remained in place and National Guard troops helped to enforce it.

“The city, unfortunately, is always the last one to open,” Poloncarz said. “It’s embarrassing, to tell you the truth.”

In the aftermath of the storm, many of the dead were found outside, and others were in snow-covered vehicles and unheated homes. Some were stricken after clearing snow. Others died while awaiting help during a medical crisis.

A look at the response and aftermath:

THE FORECAST

Meteorologists saw it coming. Four days before the arrival of bad weather, the National Weather Service on Dec 19 warned of a powerful storm and repeated the warning with increasing detail each day.

An urgent advisory on Dec 20 warned of blizzard conditions and heavy snow. By Dec 21, forecasters termed it a “once-in-a-generation” storm.

On Dec 22, a blizzard warning was posted to take effect at 7am on Friday, describing heavy snow, high winds, windchills of minus 23 to 32 below Celsius and “difficult to impossible travel” through Christmas weekend.

PREPARATIONS AND RESPONSE

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, saying “a potentially life-threatening storm” was coming, announced on Dec 22 that the city would be under a state of emergency once the storm arrived the next morning. Closures of schools, churches and offices, including government offices in Erie and neighbouring Niagara and Chautauqua counties, poured in.

Governor Kathy Hochul expanded the state of emergency to the entire state on Dec 22 and said state equipment and personnel were standing by, and the state Thruway Authority which oversees the interstate highways linking Buffalo to other major cities statewide - announced commercial vehicles would be banned for a stretch in the area at 6am Friday.

“We highly recommend private businesses to close on Friday and Saturday,” Erie County Executive Poloncarz said at a public briefing, using a slideshow to illustrate the forecast, blizzard conditions, and dangers of frostbite and hypothermia.

By Friday, the county upgraded a travel advisory to a ban - too late, critics said, for employees who were instructed to go into work. Poloncarz said later the intent was to allow third-shift workers to get home, that conditions deteriorated more quickly than expected.

Some people ventured out anyway. Among them was Sean Reisch, a 41-year-old salesman from the suburb of Cheektowaga, who came to regret the decision to pick up milk and bread on Friday afternoon.

“As I pulled on one of our main streets, it was like incredibly whiteout conditions to the point where you literally couldn’t see anything.,” he said.