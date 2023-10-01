'How can we live with them?': Terrified Armenians flee Karabakh

VAYK: Since Azerbaijan's army overran the Nagorno Karabakh enclave in a lightning offensive last week, nearly 90 per cent of the region's ethnic Armenian population have fled out of fear of the victorious force.

Ofelya Hayrapetyan didn't hesitate for a second when her son managed to reach Khachmach village and confirmed Karabakh's border with Armenia had opened.

"I just took my jewellery. Women, children and the elderly, everyone left in the first vehicle they could find," she said as she rested in Vayk.

In the Armenian town on the road to Yerevan, the authorities have set up a reception centre to relieve congestion in the border town of Goris.

Removed from Nagorno Karabakh, the atmosphere seemed calmer - but refugees were unified in their revulsion at the Azerbaijani takeover.

"They are cruel! I don't want to live with those dogs," said Ofelya Hayrapetyan.

"It's genocide pure and simple," her husband added.

Sitting nearby, Spartak Harutyunyan played with his ten-month-old baby.

"The 'Turks' say we can stay, but they always lie. How can we live with them?" he said, using a derogatory shorthand for Azerbaijani forces.

By Saturday evening, separatist Karabakh was almost entirely deserted by its inhabitants.

According to a count by the Armenian authorities, 100,417 people have entered Armenia since Sep 24.

According to official figures, 120,000 Armenians lived in Nagorno-Karabakh before the Azerbaijani lightning offensive of Sep 19 and Sep 20.