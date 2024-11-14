How Elon Musk's US government efficiency panel might work

WASHINGTON: President-elect Donald Trump has tasked billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk with setting up a panel to streamline the US government. Although Trump has said little about how this group would operate, Musk previously set an ambitious goal of cutting US$2 trillion of federal spending.

Musk, the world's richest person, will head the new panel along with former Republican Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. Here is how it might work.

WHAT DOES MUSK WANT TO CUT?

Musk said at a Trump rally at Madison Square Garden in October that the federal budget could be reduced by "at least" US$2 trillion. That ambitious goal exceeds total discretionary spending, including defense spending, which is estimated to total US$1.9 trillion out of US$6.75 trillion in total federal outlays for fiscal 2024, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

Musk, whose companies include the electric vehicle maker Tesla and commercial space company SpaceX, has extensive federal contracts for rockets and other space operations with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and the Pentagon.

Musk has also tussled with various federal regulators. The Federal Aviation Administration has a say in SpaceX rocket launches and the Environmental Protection Agency has fined the company over pollution near a launch site in Texas. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating autonomous driving functions in Tesla's cars. The Securities and Exchange Commission disciplined Musk for a 2018 tweet about taking Tesla private.

Ramaswamy, who founded pharmaceutical company Roivant Sciences, has worked with the Food and Drug Administration, an agency he has called "corrupt". On social media site X in 2023 he wrote: "Countless FDA regulations and actions are hypocritical, harmful & unconstitutional."