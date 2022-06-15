How it came to this: The Fed and White House's slow inflation awakening

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden's top officials and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell were quick to dismiss the first embers of inflation in the spring of 2021 in a single word: Transitory.

More than a year later, price increases at 40-year peaks have proven to be anything but, so much so that the Fed this week appears ready to hike interest rates by the most since 1994 to quell them. Biden, meanwhile, is paying the political price for being the face Americans blame for US$5 a gallon gas and 10 per cent price increases for eggs.

In truth, the culprits contributing to the current US inflation are numerous. Fiscal spending likely went a step too far; a red-hot job market lifted worker pay the most in a generation; global supply shocks kept coming instead of easing; the war in Ukraine created food and fuel scarcities.

But both the Fed and Biden administration were slow to shift their focus from fighting the economic shock of the pandemic, particularly on employment, to controlling inflation that is so acute the central bank is willing to court a recession to fix it.

By mid-summer 2021, the pandemic employment hole was still nearly 7 million jobs, but price increases were already running at their highest in a decade and twice the Fed's 2 per cent a year target. Biden and Powell each referred to "transitory" inflation within days of each other that July.

Biden did so in a speech marking his first six months in office and Powell in his press conference following that month's Fed policy meeting.

By September, the Fed appeared to finally take note, when it signalled the labour market conditions it had set for dialing back its bond purchases - the first step toward higher rates - would soon be met. The consumer price index then had climbed by more than 5 per cent year-on-year, belying expectations for an easing.

When the Fed actually started reducing its asset purchases in November it would be north of 6 per cent.

Consumers noticed as well. A measure of near-term inflation expectations from the University of Michigan that month hit its highest since 2008.

That presented the first inklings of a new and deeper problem.

High inflation becoming rooted in public psychology is something Fed officials have feared as it lowers obstacles for companies to raise prices, keeps consumers spending furiously, and undermines the Fed's own credibility as an inflation fighter.

Indeed, that risk - which has only grown this year - is now central to the rapid change in the Fed's posture.

"As soon as (inflation) expectations move, you have to hit like a hammer. Do more and do it quick. That is where we are," said Larry Meyer, a former Fed governor and chief executive of LHMeyer, referring to the prospect of a three quarter point Fed rate hike this week.