How much damage has Israel inflicted on Iran's nuclear programme?

VIENNA: Israel's strikes on Iran have taken aim at its nuclear facilities , amid fears that the Islamic republic is seeking to develop nuclear weapons - an accusation Tehran denies.

Experts told AFP that while the attacks might have caused some damage to Iran's nuclear programme, they are unlikely to have delivered a fatal blow.

WHAT IS THE EXTENT OF THE DAMAGE?

Israel's operation included strikes on Iran's underground uranium enrichment sites at Natanz and Fordow, and a uranium conversion facility at Isfahan, according to the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), citing information from Iranian officials.

IAEA said on Friday that a key, above-ground component of Iran's Natanz nuclear site had been destroyed, also citing Iranian officials.

There was "extensive" damage to the site's power supply, according to a report from the Institute for Science and International Security (ISIS), a US-based organisation specialising in nuclear proliferation, which analysed satellite images.