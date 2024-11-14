How Musk's US government efficiency panel might work

WHAT HAVE MUSK AND TRUMP SAID ABOUT THE PANEL?

Trump in a statement on Tuesday said the panel would "provide advice and guidance from outside of government," on slimming down the government, cutting regulations, reducing spending and restructuring federal agencies.

Trump wants to abolish the Department of Education, giving states greater control of schooling. He also wants to sharply cut the "deep state" – career federal employees he says are clandestinely pursuing their own agendas.

Trump and Musk have suggested the panel will make dramatic cuts. However the US Constitution gives Congress the power over the federal budget. Congress can take or disregard advice from outside panels like the proposed efficiency group.

In an effort to be transparent, Musk said the panel will post its "actions" for public comment.

"Anytime the public thinks we are cutting something important or not cutting something wasteful, just let us know!" he said on X.

He also mentioned creating a list of "dumb" spending, which he noted would be "extremely entertaining".

On Tuesday, Ramaswamy said the panel would "soon begin crowdsourcing" examples of government waste and alleged fraud.