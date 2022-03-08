How the shunning of Russian oil leaves a hole in the market

While the US and its allies have ratcheted up sanctions to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, they’ve mostly held back from targeting its energy exports. Nevertheless, Russian crude is being shunned in what some traders are calling “self-sanctioning”.

Because of confusion about what’s legally permitted, fears about future import bans and concern about reputational damage, banks are pulling financing, buyers are holding back and tanker operators are reluctant to ship. The squeeze is starting to have the same effect as an embargo.

Since Russia is among the world’s top three exporters, it’s leaving a big hole, sending the price of oil rocketing.

1. What’s causing the disruption?

With financial sanctions on Russia imposed by the US, UK and European Union, market participants are wary of taking trades with Russian counterparties, even if the energy market itself has been exempted. Many oil tanker owners - often companies with relatively small compliance departments - are taking a conservative approach until the full picture is clear.

That’s a killer blow for Russian oil, a mainstay of the country’s economy, because almost two-thirds of its crude sales move by ship. Some traders are also mindful of negative publicity. Shell’s purchase of Russia’s flagship Urals grade crude on Mar 4 was criticised by Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba on Twitter as smelling of “Ukrainian blood.”