How US might help Ukraine - without broadening the war

WASHINGTON: The United States believes Russia is digging in for a protracted war and Washington wants to help Kyiv resist, but an overarching goal remains - limiting the conflict to Ukraine to avoid spillover that could provoke "World War III".

The US military establishment is walking a tightrope as it seeks to balance such demands and avoid nuclear escalation, according to public statements by American leaders and AFP interviews with several officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive issue.

The conflict "may not be over soon," warned Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his latest visit to Europe.

US intelligence sources initially feared a lightning attack that would see Kyiv fall within days. But the Pentagon soon realized Russia's army was "behind" in its battle plan, due to logistical problems and Ukraine's fierce resistance.

The US military assumes, however pessimistically for Washington, that Russia's massive and superior military capacity could eventually overwhelm Kyiv.

As one senior US defense official put it: "I just don't think we should underestimate" Moscow's "firepower."

PUTIN "DESTINED TO LOSE"

The suffering, Blinken cautioned, "is likely to get worse before it gets better."

But Russian President Vladimir Putin "is destined to lose," he insisted.

In private, US officials go further, not hesitating to assert the Russian leader has already lost. And they are adapting their strategy accordingly.

Their first priority is to keep providing major assistance to Ukraine's resistance so it can hold on, even if some cities begin to fall.

The Americans have put in place "robust information and intelligence sharing with Ukraine," one diplomat explained, in particular to enable anti-aircraft defenses to thwart some of Russia's attacks.

An unprecedented US$350 million in emergency military aid announced in late February has already been delivered to Ukrainian forces in the form of Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and portable Javelin anti-tank missiles.

Washington plans to release a massive US$10-billion package including economic and humanitarian assistance, along with more weaponry and ammunition.

There is "no limit" to military assistance, one senior US official stressed, so long as it does not involve offensive heavy weapons.

Americans' great fear is that Putin, should he feel provoked, will extend the conflict beyond Ukraine, risking a direct - and potentially nuclear - confrontation with the United States and its NATO allies.

Therefore, the need to "contain the president of Russia" becomes a prime directive, said one US official.