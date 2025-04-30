Human rights attacks accelerated by Trump second term: Amnesty International

The new administration has frozen US international aid and reduced its funding to several UN organisations.

The start of Trump's second term had been marked by a "multiplicity of assaults - against human rights accountability, against international law, and against the UN", Callamard said, calling for "concerted resistance".



"While international justice mechanisms have taken important steps towards accountability in some cases, powerful governments have repeatedly blocked attempts to take meaningful action to end atrocities," Amnesty said.



In particular, it took aim at countries that had challenged decisions by the International Court of Justice in The Hague against Israel, following a complaint of "genocide" against the Palestinians in Gaza filed by South Africa.



Others, like Hungary, were criticised for refusing to enforce arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court against several Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for war crimes and crimes against humanity.



The year would be remembered for how "Israel's military occupation grew ever more brazen and deadly" and how "the USA, Germany and a handful of other European states supported Israel", the report added.