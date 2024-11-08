First artwork by humanoid robot sells for US$1.3 million

A portrait of English mathematician Alan Turing became the first artwork by a humanoid robot to be sold at auction, fetching US$1.32 million on Thursday (Nov 7).

The 2.2m portrait AI God by Ai-Da, the world's first ultra-realistic robot artist, smashed pre-sale expectations of US$180,000 when it went under the hammer at London auction house Sotheby's Digital Art Sale.

"Today's record-breaking sale price for the first artwork by a humanoid robot artist to go up for auction marks a moment in the history of modern and contemporary art and reflects the growing intersection between AI technology and the global art market," said the auction house.

Ai-Da Robot, which uses AI to speak, said: "The key value of my work is its capacity to serve as a catalyst for dialogue about emerging technologies."

Ai-Da added that a "portrait of pioneer Alan Turing invites viewers to reflect on the god-like nature of AI and computing while considering the ethical and societal implications of these advancements".

The ultra-realistic robot, one of the most advanced in the world, is designed to resemble a human woman with a face, large eyes and a brown wig.