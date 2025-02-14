Humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia

PUNTA ARENAS, Chile: A humpback whale briefly swallowed a kayaker off Chilean Patagonia before quickly releasing him unharmed. The incident, caught on camera, quickly went viral as one of the most remarkable pieces of footage in Chile in recent years.

Last Saturday (Feb 8), Adrian Simancas was kayaking with his father, Dell, in Bahia El Aguila near the San Isidro Lighthouse in the Strait of Magellan when a humpback whale surfaced, engulfing Adrian and his yellow kayak for a few seconds before letting him go.

Dell, just metres away, captured the moment on video while encouraging his son to stay calm.

"Stay calm, stay calm," he can be heard saying after his son was released from the whale's mouth.

"I thought I was dead," Adrian told the Associated Press. "I thought it had eaten me, that it had swallowed me."

He described the "terror" of those few seconds and explained that his real fear set in only after resurfacing, fearing that the huge animal would hurt his father or that he would perish in the frigid waters.