Scotland's parliament poised to confirm Humza Yousaf as first minister

EDINBURGH: Scotland's devolved lawmakers are set to confirm Humza Yousaf as the country's new first minister on Tuesday (Mar 28), after he narrowly won the contest to succeed Nicola Sturgeon as Scottish National Party (SNP) leader.
Yousaf beat out two SNP rivals on Monday to clinch the party's top job, vowing to rejuvenate its signature policy of pursuing independence for Scotland which has stalled in recent months.
The 37-year-old is the first Muslim leader of a major United Kingdom political party and will be the youngest first minister since devolution created the Scottish parliament in 1999.
"We should all take pride in the fact that today we have sent a clear message that your colour of skin, or your faith, is not a barrier to leading the country we all call home," Yousaf said after winning the SNP leadership race.
Promising to be a leader "for all of Scotland", he pledged to "kick-start" a civic movement that would "ensure our drive for independence is in fifth gear".
"We will be the generation that delivers independence for Scotland," he declared in his victory speech.
"FOCUSED"
Members of the Scottish Parliament (MSPs) will vote to confirm a new first minister at lunchtime, with Yousaf ensured of succeeding Sturgeon given that the SNP is the largest party.
He will then be sworn in at a ceremony on Wednesday.
The seismic shift in Scottish politics follows Sturgeon's surprise resignation announcement last month after more than eight years at the helm.
The 52-year-old said she was quitting because she felt unable to give "every ounce of energy" to the job.
But it followed a difficult period for her government, during which support for independence slipped.
Recent surveys show that around 45 per cent of Scots support Scotland leaving the United Kingdom - the same tally recorded in a 2014 referendum which London insists settles the matter for a generation.
Yousaf said on Monday that he would continue Sturgeon's policy of pushing the Conservative government there to allow another vote.
That was immediately rebuked in London, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesman telling reporters that the new SNP leader should focus on economic and policy issues "that matter" to Scottish voters.
"That's what the (UK) government will be focused on," the spokesman noted.
VISION?
Yousaf, who was health minister in Sturgeon's last Cabinet, narrowly topped the SNP contest with 52 per cent of members' preferentially ranked votes.
During campaigning, he argued that the party needs to create a better vision for an independent Scotland.
Despite ultimately emerging victorious, he attracted criticism over his record in several roles in government.
He now faces a bigger challenge to win over the wider Scottish electorate, with a UK general election expected within the next 18 months.
According to Ipsos polling, Yousaf enjoys a favourable opinion among just 22 per cent of voters.
Despite winning a succession of elections under Sturgeon, the SNP could also be in need of a boost following the divisive three-way leadership battle.
Sturgeon's last months in power were also overshadowed by the backlash to a new law allowing anyone over 16 to change their gender without a medical diagnosis.
The law would have allowed a transgender woman who was convicted of rape before she began transitioning to serve a prison sentence in a women-only facility.
As debate raged, the UK government used an unprecedented veto to block the legislation.
The UK Supreme Court last year also ruled that Sturgeon's government could not hold a new referendum on sovereignty without London's approval.
The twin setbacks prompted rare criticism of Sturgeon's leadership and tactics.
NOT IN THEIR WILDEST DREAMS
Yousaf has said that his own experience as an ethnic minority means that he will fight to protect the rights of all minorities - including gay and transgender people.
Born in Glasgow, he says he was toughened after facing racist abuse while he was growing up, especially after the 9/11 attacks in the United States.
"I've definitely had tough times," he recalled, reflecting on his time in politics.
"I've thought to myself, 'goodness, is there more that I can take personally', because I also come under a tremendous amount of abuse online and, unfortunately, sometimes face to face."
Yousaf's Pakistani-born father forged a successful career in Glasgow as an accountant. The incoming first minister's mother was born into a South Asian family in Kenya.
Yousaf attended an exclusive private school in Glasgow, two years behind Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.
He studied politics at Glasgow University and worked in a call centre before becoming an aide to Sturgeon's predecessor as SNP leader and first minister, Alex Salmond.
Yousaf took his oath in English and Urdu when he was first elected to the Scottish parliament in 2011, before progressing to become the first Muslim to serve in the devolved government's Cabinet.
In his victory speech on Monday, as his wife and mother brushed away tears, he paid tribute to his paternal grandparents after they came to Scotland from Pakistan in the 1960s barely speaking English.
They would not have imagined "in their wildest dreams" that their future grandson would become the leader of their adopted homeland, he said.