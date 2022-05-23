Hundreds evacuated amid renewed flooding in South Africa's coastal province

Logo
A man crosses a flooded bridge, caused by heavy rains, in kwaNdengezi near Durban, South Africa, on May 22, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Rogan Ward)
Water from heavy rains runs along a road, which was damaged during previous flooding, in kwaNdengezi near Durban, South Africa, on May 22, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Rogan Ward)
A river runs high after heavy rains, next to homes which were damaged during previous flooding, in kwaNdengezi near Durban, South Africa, on May 22, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Rogan Ward)
Waterlogged basketball courts are pictured after heavy rains in Durban, South Africa, on May 22, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Rogan Ward)
Delivery bikes ride along a waterlogged road on the beach front, after heavy rains, in Durban, South Africa, on May 22, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Rogan Ward)
23 May 2022 03:59AM (Updated: 23 May 2022 03:59AM)
JOHANNESBURG: Hundreds of people have been evacuated to safety after heavy rains once again hammered South Africa's coastal province of KwaZulu-Natal, flooding roads and houses and damaging properties, a government official said on Sunday (May 22).

The province is still restoring damaged infrastructure and making plans to re-home people displaced after flooding last month, which was among the worst to have affected KwaZulu-Natal province in its recorded history. April's floods killed 448, with 88 still missing, left more than 6,800 homeless and damaged more than 25 billion rand (US$1.58 billion) of infrastructure.

The province had received early warnings from the South Africa Weather Service, alerting it to further disruptive rainfall on Saturday in a number of towns, including Durban, the worst hit by the previous floods.

"So far the greatest impact is expected along the coastal and north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal," Sipho Hlomuka, member of the executive council for Cooperative Government and Traditional Affairs told journalists.

He said approximately 250 people had been evacuated from care centres in Tongaat and Tehuise in Durban, including retirement villages, to other facilities. Only one family was evacuated due to the collapse of an informal dwelling.

"This heavy rainfall has resulted in the flooding of roads, human settlements and damage to properties. We understand that some areas are inaccessible and have become islands at this stage," he said, adding they had yet to receive a full report on the impact of the latest heavy rains.

Rainfall persisted on Sunday in some parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the South Africa Weather service said, as the alert level remained at the highest and most severe level of 10.

Scientists believe the southeastern coast of Africa is becoming more vulnerable to violent storms and floods as human emissions of heat-trapping gases cause the Indian Ocean to warm. They expect the trend to worsen dramatically in coming decades.

Source: Reuters/ec

