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Hundreds of firefighters battle to contain Portugal blaze
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World

Hundreds of firefighters battle to contain Portugal blaze

Hundreds of firefighters battle to contain Portugal blaze

A Canadair firefighting aircraft drops water over an active fire zone during the Vouzela wildfire in Tondela, Portugal, Jul 4, 2026. (Phot: REUTERS/Pedro Rocha)

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05 Jul 2026 02:09AM
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LISBON: More than 1,000 firefighters were trying to contain a growing forest fire in northern Portugal Saturday that has burned for several days as the country battles intense heat.

With temperatures expected to reach 44C in some places, the fire that broke out on Wednesday in the Viseau district has devoured 10,000 hectares (25,000 acres) so far, rescue services said.

Some 1,100 firefighters were battling to contain the blaze, backed by 380 trucks and eight planes and helicopters, they said.

A fire department truck stands ready for action at the Santarem Municipal Aerodrome - Cosme Pedrogao in Santarem, Portugal, on Jul 3, 2026. (Photo: AFP/Henrique Casinhas)

A Spanish military unit was helping the efforts after Portugal asked for European help in fighting the season's first major wildfire.

Nine people have been injured so far, including two civilians who are in a serious condition.

The government has ordered special measures including barring access to forests and restricting the use of some types of machinery in rural areas.

Source: CNA

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