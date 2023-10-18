Hundreds killed in Gaza hospital blast, West Bank protests flare

GAZA: About 500 Palestinians were killed in a blast at a Gaza hospital on Tuesday (Oct 17) that Palestinian health authorities said was caused by an Israeli air strike but that the Israeli military blamed on a failed rocket launch by a Palestinian militant group.

The blast was the bloodiest single incident in Gaza since Israel launched an unrelenting bombing campaign against the densely populated territory in retaliation for a deadly cross-border Hamas assault on southern Israeli communities on Oct 7.

It took place on the eve of a visit by US President Joe Biden to Israel to show support for the country in its war with Hamas, the militant group that rules the Gaza Strip, and to hear how Israel plans to minimise civilian casualties.

Reuters could not independently verify who was responsible for the blast.

The health minister in the Hamas-run government of Gaza, Mai Alkaila, accused Israel of a massacre. A Gaza civil defence chief said 300 people were killed and a health ministry official said 500 were killed.