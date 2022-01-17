Anti-vaccine far-right rally attracts hundreds in Hungary

BUDAPEST: Over a thousand people marched in Budapest protesting against COVID-19 inoculation at a rally organised by the far-right Our Homeland Movement, which has been campaigning on a fierce anti-vaccine and anti-immigration message ahead of Apr 3 elections.

"Vaccines should not be mandatory! We don't tolerate blackmail," said the slogan of the rally where people held up banners saying: "I am unvaccinated, not a criminal" and "Enough of COVID dictatorship."

Hungary's nationalist government has made COVID-19 vaccines mandatory only for teachers and healthcare workers.

With 10 million people and 40,237 people deaths from COVID-19 so far, Hungary has a vaccination rate of just over 60 per cent, which lags western European levels.

Just over six million Hungarians have received at least two shots, and 3.3 million have also received a third booster.