Hungary to require COVID-19 vaccinations at state institutions

BUDAPEST: Hungary's government will require employees at state institutions to be vaccinated against COVID-19 after a jump in new coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff told a briefing on Thursday (Oct 28).

Gergely Gulyas also said that private company employers will also be empowered to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for employees if they believe that is necessary and mask wearing will be mandatory on public transport from Nov 1.

Hungary has seen a steady increase in infections over the past weeks. On Thursday, it reported 4,039 new coronavirus infections, with daily new cases doubling from last week.

Hungary, a country of 10 million, has reported 30,692 deaths since the start of the pandemic. More than 5.72 million people have been fully vaccinated against the virus so far, and more than 1.16 million have received a third, booster shot.