Hungary maintains 'pragmatic relationship' with Russia for energy needs, condemns Ukraine war: Foreign minister

He said the circumstances of other eastern European countries are different due to their geographical locations and infrastructural levels, and hence cannot be compared to Hungary’s position.

“It's very important to understand that the issue of energy supply is not an ideological issue. The issue of energy supply is not a matter of political taste. It's purely physical. You need a source and you need a pipeline,” said Mr Szijjarto.

He added that it is crucial to maintain communication with Russia, in finding a resolution to the conflict. “If you close the channels of communication, you basically give up the fundamental hope for peace.”

Noting that Hungary is a member of both the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the European Union (EU), Mr Szijjarto said: “We are loyal members of both organisations, but we have to stay on the ground of common sense and rationality.”

HUNGARIAN STAKE IN THE UKRAINE WAR

As a country neighbouring Ukraine, the war has had “severe and immediate impacts” for Hungary, noted Mr Szijjarto.

“It is not widely known, but there are Hungarian people dying in this war, given the fact that we have a significant Hungarian community living in the western part of Ukraine, some 150,000 Hungarians,” he said.

Many are citizens of Ukraine who have been mobilised to fight for the Ukrainian army, and die on the frontlines, said Mr Szijjarto.