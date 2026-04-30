Hungary's Magyar pushes to unblock EU billions in Brussels

BRUSSELS: Incoming Hungarian leader Peter Magyar vowed Wednesday (Apr 29) that frozen EU funds would start flowing to Budapest soon, after talks with top officials on his first visit to Brussels since defeating Viktor Orban.



Conservative Magyar jetted to the heart of the European Union before he takes office next month in a clear sign that he intends to turn the page on the bad blood of Orban's 16-year rule.



He said he agreed with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen in a "highly constructive" meeting to return in late May to agree a deal on how to free up the funds.



"In one sentence: EU funds will soon start arriving in Hungary, enabling us to kick-start the Hungarian economy," Magyar posted online.



Magyar is desperate to show that his promise to reset ties can bring quick benefits. He wants to convince Brussels to release around 18 billion euros (US$21 billion) in funding frozen over rule-of-law and corruption concerns under Orban.



The clock is ticking: the incoming government has until the end of August to start pushing through reforms to try to secure the 10 billion euros left over from Covid recovery funds, or lose them for good.



Von der Leyen hailed her "very good exchange" with Magyar and said they had discussed "the steps necessary to unlock EU funds".



"The European Commission will support your work to address these issues and realign with shared European values," she wrote online.

The upbeat mood was echoed by European Council chief Antonio Costa, who also met with Magyar.



"The EU faces many challenges, but when we are united Europe always delivers," Costa wrote.