Hungary's president urges lawmakers to ratify Finland, Sweden NATO entry

BUDAPEST: Hungarian President Katalin Novak urged lawmakers on Wednesday (Mar 1) to ratify Finland and Sweden's North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) entry "as soon as possible" as deputies started debating the motions after months of the bills being stranded in parliament.

Sweden and Finland applied last year to join the transatlantic defence pact after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. But all 30 NATO members need to back the applications and Sweden has faced objections from Türkiye for harbouring what Ankara considers to be members of terrorist groups.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday talks with Sweden and Finland over their NATO membership bids would resume on Mar 9, although he said Sweden had still not fulfilled its obligations under a memorandum signed last year.

With Hungary's ratification process stranded in parliament since July, nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban aired concerns about Sweden and Finland's NATO membership for the first time last Friday.

Among other criticisms, he has accused both countries of spreading "outright lies" about the health of democracy and the rule of law in Hungary.