Hungary passes constitutional amendment to remove Orbán-era president

BUDAPEST: Hungary’s Parliament voted Monday (Jul 13) to pass a constitutional amendment to remove President Tamás Sulyok from office and make some political reforms aimed at dismantling the political system of autocratic former Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

After winning in a landslide election in April, current Prime Minister Péter Magyar and his pro-European, centre-right Tisza party hold a two-thirds majority in Parliament, allowing them to make constitutional changes and roll back many of the policies Orbán implemented during his 16 years in power.

The constitutional amendment, which had the stated purpose of “restoring rule-of-law democracy,” passed with 139 votes for and six against in the 199-member Parliament. Tisza lawmakers held a standing ovation after the vote, while lawmakers from Orbán's far-right Fidesz party boycotted the parliamentary session.

Sulyok needs to sign the amendment within five days for it to become law, and has not said whether he would do so, but Tisza has vowed to launch an impeachment procedure against him if he doesn't.

Magyar has argued that Sulyok failed to live up to his role as president by neglecting to stand in the way of antidemocratic steps by Orbán’s government. Magyar promised repeatedly to remove Sulyok during the election campaign, and points to his party’s big win as a clear mandate from voters to fulfill that promise. Sulyok has resisted Magyar's calls to resign.

Following the vote, Magyar told a news conference that with the passage of the amendment his government had “started the transformation of the Orbán legal system".

“With this vote today, we have closed an era,” he said. “We asked for and received a completely clear mandate from the Hungarian people to do this.”

The amendment would simply remove Sulyok from office, meaning that Parliament would elect a new president. It also would make some judicial reforms, set up an office aimed at investigating financial abuses under the Orbán government and impose a 12-year term limit on lawmakers.