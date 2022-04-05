Five killed, more than 10 injured as truck crashes into train in Hungary

BUDAPEST, Hungary: Five people were killed and more than 10 injured when a pickup truck crashed into a train in southern Hungary early on Tuesday (Apr 5), derailing a carriage, police said.

The accident happened at a crossing in Mindszent near the Hungarian-Serbian border shortly before 7am local time.

Five people in the truck were killed and there were injuries both among those in the truck and on the train, a police spokesperson told Reuters.

The truck was registered in Hungary and was carrying local workers, she added.