World

Five killed, more than 10 injured as truck crashes into train in Hungary
A derailed train and a pickup truck are seen at the scene of an accident where the truck crashed into the train in Mindszent, Hungary, on Apr 5, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Fire Lieutenant Krisztina Molnar handout)

05 Apr 2022 06:21PM (Updated: 05 Apr 2022 06:21PM)
BUDAPEST, Hungary: Five people were killed and more than 10 injured when a pickup truck crashed into a train in southern Hungary early on Tuesday (Apr 5), derailing a carriage, police said.

The accident happened at a crossing in Mindszent near the Hungarian-Serbian border shortly before 7am local time.

Five people in the truck were killed and there were injuries both among those in the truck and on the train, a police spokesperson told Reuters.

The truck was registered in Hungary and was carrying local workers, she added.

A derailed train is seen at the scene of an accident where a pickup truck crashed into it in Mindszent, Hungary, on Apr 5, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Police.hu handout)
A damaged pickup truck is seen at the scene of an accident where it crashed into a train in Mindszent, Hungary, on Apr 5, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Police.hu handout)
A derailed train and a pickup truck are seen at the scene of an accident where the truck crashed into the train in Mindszent, Hungary, on Apr 5, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Fire Lieutenant Krisztina Molnar handout)

Local news site delmagyar.hu showed a photograph with the train carriage on its side, and a helicopter ambulance and several ambulance cars at the scene.

The state railway company said that a train on its way from Kiskunfelegyhaza to Hodmezovasarhely had crashed with a truck, derailing a carriage with 22 passengers, of whom two were severely injured and a further eight lightly injured.

The truck drove onto the tracks, ignoring red lights, it said.

Source: Reuters/kg

