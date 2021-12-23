Hunger closes in on Brazilians as Christmas approaches

RIO DE JANEIRO: Rice, black beans, oil, flour, pasta and sugar. It hardly sounds like a feast but without this 12kg food parcel donation, Rita Maria De Souza would not have had enough to eat at Christmas.

In Brazil, hunger is affecting ever more families and NGO donations are vital with the holiday season fast approaching.

Almost a quarter of Brazilians suffer from food insecurity.

"It's not much but I will be able to share it with my family," De Souza, 59, told AFP from Duque de Caxias, a poor neighborhood in the north of Rio de Janeiro.