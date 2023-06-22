Why is the hunt for the missing Titanic sub and its crew such ‘an enormous challenge’?

Retrieving the missing Titan submersible and getting its crew to safety in time would be an extremely challenging task even if rescuers manage to locate the deep sea vessel, said observers on Thursday (Jun 22).

This comes as rescuers searching for the submersible near the wreck of the Titanic focus their efforts on a remote area of the North Atlantic, where underwater “banging” noises have been detected.

“It gives you some hope that they may still be alive,” said Professor Stefan Williams of the Australian Centre for Field Robotics at the University of Sydney.