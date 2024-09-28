Hurricane triggers 'catastrophic' US floods, dozens reported dead, millions without power

Curtis Drafton, a search and rescue volunteer, 48, in Steinhatchee, Florida raised similar concerns on the ground as he tackled the storm's aftermath.

"We have got to start wondering: is this the new normal? Is it going to happen every year?" he told AFP.

"We have a lot of talk about once-in-a-lifetime storm, but we had one similar last year.

"We had a 9-foot storm surge, two feet over my head plus a little bit more. This dock here got shredded."