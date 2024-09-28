Logo
World

Hurricane triggers 'catastrophic' US floods, dozens reported dead, millions without power
World

Hurricane triggers 'catastrophic' US floods, dozens reported dead, millions without power

Hurricane triggers 'catastrophic' US floods, dozens reported dead, millions without power

An unidentified man paddles a canoe to rescue residents and their belongings at a flooded apartment complex after Hurricane Helene passed the area on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)

28 Sep 2024 03:57AM (Updated: 28 Sep 2024 03:58AM)
STEINHATCHEE, Florida: Hurricane Helene killed at least 33 people and caused massive flooding across the southeast United States on Friday (Sep 27), knocking out power for up to 12 million customers.

Roads, homes and businesses were inundated after Helene landed near the Florida state capital Tallahassee overnight and surged north, though it weakened to a tropical storm.

The National Hurricane Center reported "historic and catastrophic flooding" and warned of flash floods in Georgia's largest city Atlanta, as well as in South Carolina and North Carolina. Up to 30 centimetres of rain was forecast in the Appalachian mountains.

In Perry, near where Helene slammed into the coast as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, houses lost power and the gas station was flattened.
Residents are rescued from floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024 in Crystal River, Fla. (Luis Santana/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
"Once the eye (of the storm) got to us, that's when everything started to intensify," Larry Bailey, 32, who sheltered in his small wooden home all night with his two nephews and sister, told AFP.

"I am Floridian, so I'm kind of used to it, but it was real scary at one point. It's like, was my house gonna get blown away or not?"

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp reported 11 fatalities in his state, including an emergency responder, and he warned that the city of Valdosta had identified 115 heavily damaged structures with multiple people trapped inside.

Authorities in Pinellas County in Florida confirmed five storm-related deaths, and one person also died in Charlotte, North Carolina when a tree fell on a home, the fire department said.
A man walks near a flooded area near the Swannanoa river, effects from Hurricane Helene , Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Asheville, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)

EXTREME WEATHER

With typhoon Yagi battering Asia, storm Boris drenching Europe, and extreme flooding in the Sahel, September so far has been an unusually wet month around the world.

Scientists link some extreme weather events to human-caused global warming.

"Helene travelled over exceptionally warm ocean waters in the Gulf of Mexico," Andra Garner, a climate scientist at Rowan University in New Jersey, told AFP.

"It's likely that those extra-warm ocean waters played a role in Helene's rapid intensification.

"We also know that storm surges from hurricanes are getting worse because our sea levels are rising as we warm the planet."

An American flag sits in floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in the Shore Acres neighborhood Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Curtis Drafton, a search and rescue volunteer, 48, in Steinhatchee, Florida raised similar concerns on the ground as he tackled the storm's aftermath.

"We have got to start wondering: is this the new normal? Is it going to happen every year?" he told AFP.

"We have a lot of talk about once-in-a-lifetime storm, but we had one similar last year.

"We had a 9-foot storm surge, two feet over my head plus a little bit more. This dock here got shredded."

Some residents in Atlanta used buckets to empty water out of their ground-floor windows, while near Tampa in Florida, boats were left stranded in gardens.

More than 4.3 million homes and businesses were without power across Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas, according to tracking site PowerOutage.us.

In the impact zone, residents had been warned of "unsurvivable" storm surge.

President Joe Biden and state authorities had urged people to heed official evacuation warnings before Helene hit, though some chose to stay in their homes to wait out the storm.
A gazebo and the stairs that lead to it are flooded and under water after Hurricane Helene passed the area on Lake James, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024 in Morganton, N.C. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)
McKinley Moore inspects the damage on his home after a tree fell over his bedroom after Hurricane Helen passed the area Friday, Sept. 27, 2024 in Charlotte, N.C. (Khadejeh Nikouyeh/The Charlotte Observer via AP)
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said Friday that work was underway to restore power and clear roads.

"In the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Helene, hundreds of search and rescue missions were conducted by state personnel," he told reporters.

"There are over 1,000,000 accounts without power in the state, but over a million have already been restored. Over 2,000 miles of roadway have been cleared, and these operations continue."
Source: Agencies/fs

